Politics

Mexico's President Lopez Obrador tests positive for COVID-19, says symptoms are mild

In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador speaks at the National Palace in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY -- Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lopez Obrador said he was receiving medical treatment and his symptoms are mild.

"As always, I am optimistic," he tweeted.



Lopez Obrador took office as president in December 2018.

He is among many world leaders who have contracted the virus during the pandemic. Most have since recovered.

Among them: Boris Johnson of Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron of France, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, and former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ambrose Mandvoul Diamini, the prime minister of Eswatini - the southern Africa nation also known as Swaziland - died in December 2020 about a month after a positive test for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicomexicocoronaviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot in SW Philly, man stabbed in Center City on Sunday
AccuWeather: Cold again today, light snow for some on Monday night
Biden to reinstate Covid-related travel restrictions lifted by Trump
2 men killed in shooting during NJ house party
Baby abandoned on the side of the road found by Amazon driver
Biden to lift ban on transgender people serving in military
Hundreds of first responders get COVID vaccine in Montgomery County
Show More
Eagles officially name Nick Sirianni as new head coach
Astronomers discover rare 'Super-Earth'
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Dr. Birx says some in Trump White House saw COVID as 'hoax'
2 arrested during Philly vote count sent back to jail after Capitol rally attendance
More TOP STORIES News