Politics

Mexico Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional

EMBED <>More Videos

Supreme Court leaves Texas abortion law in place

Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation.

The above video is from a previous report.

Activists supporting the decriminalization of abortion in Mexico march in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Sept. 28, 2019.

Ulises Ruiz/AFP/Getty Images


"This is a historic step for the rights of women," said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar.

The unanimous vote by Mexico's top court comes just as north of the border, some U.S. states have taken steps to restrict abortion access, particularly Texas, which enacted the strictest anti-abortion law in the country after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

MORE | U.S. Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsmexicoabortionsupreme courtu.s. & worldwomen's health
TOP STORIES
Biden delivers remarks after surveying Ida storm damage in NJ: LIVE
WATCH: David Murphy signs off after 31 years with Action News
Both directions of PA Turnpike in Montgomery County reopened
Pa. school mask mandate in effect, but controversy continues
AccuWeather: Alert Wednesday for severe storms, flood potential
SC lawyer who was shot in head accused of stealing from law firm
Nipah virus outbreak in India? State battered by COVID now on alert
Show More
Computer chip shortage could keep car prices sky-high until 2023
4 US citizens evacuated over Afghanistan's land border
What to expect when trial of alleged 9/11 mastermind resumes
2 injured in drive-by shooting in North Philly
'The Wire' actor found dead in Brooklyn apartment, police say
More TOP STORIES News