7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco

By ABC7.com staff
ACAPULCO, Mexico -- A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Mexico resort town of Acapulco late Tuesday, according to the USGS.

The quake hit at 6:47 p.m. PT less than 10 miles north of Acapulco.

Authorities were investigating for potential structural damage and injuries.

The shaking was felt in Mexico City, more than 200 miles north of the epicenter. Video from a wrestling arena in the capital shows the building shaking, and an announcer warning the audience to not run.


DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.



