7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes near Acapulco

The quake hit at 6:47 p.m. PT less than 10 miles north of Acapulco.
Authorities were investigating for potential structural damage and injuries.
The shaking was felt in Mexico City, more than 200 miles north of the epicenter. Video from a wrestling arena in the capital shows the building shaking, and an announcer warning the audience to not run.
PRIMERAS IMÁGENES SISMO MÉXICO ⚠️📽️ | Así se vivió el fuerte #sismo desde la Catedral de la Lucha Libre, la Arena México. #Temblor— Jhonny Arellano 🇳🇮 (@JhonnyNicaragua) September 8, 2021
Vídeo cortesía pic.twitter.com/mDNkV3PjNo
DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
I expect this earthquake will be widely felt in Mexico City despite being several hundred kms away. Why?— Dr. Wendy Bohon (@DrWendyRocks) September 8, 2021
Mexico City sits on a sediment filled basin that causes seismic waves to get slower and bigger, as well as bounce off the surrounding bedrock (basin amplification). https://t.co/JwZhKbUpEM pic.twitter.com/egcDtDocqS