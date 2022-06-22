caught on video

3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed at Miami International Airport

Crews used specialized foam trucks and conducted a primary search to ensure all passengers were off the aircraft.
By Joe Sutton, Jamiel Lynch and Gregory Wallace
MIAMI, Fla. -- Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at the Miami International Airport, spokesman Greg Chin told CNN.

The flight was arriving from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m. when the gear collapsed and caused a fire.

According to Chin, 126 passengers were on board the plane. Three people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, he said.

When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw the wing of the aircraft was on fire, said Erika Benitez, a spokesperson for Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue.

Crews used specialized foam trucks and conducted a primary search to ensure all passengers were off the aircraft.

Crews also worked to mitigating fuel spillage, Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue said.

Two outbound flights were delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.

CNN has reached out to Red Air for comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a McDonnell Douglas MD-82, and it will send a team of investigators to the incident site on Wednesday.

