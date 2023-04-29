Family, friends mourn loss of 15-year-old Upper Darby stabbing victim at funeral

Services were held on Friday for Michael Garr, a 10th grader at the Upper Darby School District.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Friends and family gathered in Upper Darby to say a final goodbye to a 15-year-old who was fatally stabbed last week.

Garr was stabbed in the neck on April 21 on the 200 block of Bridge Street, according to police.

Police are still searching for a suspect in Garr's death.

On Wednesday, police in Upper Darby Township said they located a person they were looking to speak with in connection with the stabbing.

There is no word yet on that person's connection to the case.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.