Jury deliberations to resume Thursday in Rittenhouse Square stabbing trial

The fate of 22-year-old Michael White hangs in the balance.
He is accused of stabbing and killing 37-year-old Sean Schellenger in July of 2018.
- Murder charges dropped against Michael White, on trial for stabbing Sean Schellenger in Rittenhouse Square
The defense has maintained the stabbing was self-defense and argued that White stabbed Schellenger because he feared for his life.
The medical examiner confirmed Schellenger had cocaine in his system at the time and a blood alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit.
Action News got a chance to speak with Sean Schellenger's mother last week. She's upset the district attorney's office dropped third-degree murder charges and proceeded with voluntary manslaughter.
"This is still the United States of America and we have a legal system and a process which calls for a jury trial and allows them to make the decision. I would live with whatever that decision was...now it is just a circus," Linda Schellenger.