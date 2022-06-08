Board set to vote on armed guards at Middle Township School District

MIDDLE TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Middle Township School District may have armed security guards stationed at the entrance of each of its Cape May County, New Jersey, schools starting next school year."The community that we represent has to understand that we're going to try to do everything we can within our power to make those buildings secure," said Superintendent Dr. David Salvo.He says the district was recently given this recommendation by Middle Township Police Chief Chris Leusner and the district's own security advisor after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas.Ideally, he says the armed guards will be retired law enforcement. They'll likely be equipped with a 9mm sidearm, and they will have to undergo new training required by the district before school starts next year."We thought it was prudent to be able to have armed security in each of our buildings at the main entrance," said Dr. Salvo.The superintendent says he's confident the school board will vote unanimously to approve this recommendation at a June 9 board meeting."We had committee discussions leading up to this at several committee levels and they're going to be very supportive of our recommendations," said Dr. Salvo.This recommendation has the support of many parents, like Joe Anderson."I think it's a great idea. There are a lot of crazy people in the world," said Anderson.We also met parent Hope Harris, along with her two daughters and niece. She thinks this approach is too aggressive."I don't think more guns necessarily means more safety," said Harris.Her oldest daughter Camille is set to be a junior at Middle Township High School in the fall.She doesn't like the idea of walking into school and seeing someone armed with a gun."It'll be somewhat intimidating from time to time," said Camille Harris.