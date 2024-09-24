Upper Darby school board to vote on weapons detection system

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Upper Darby School Board members will hold a special meeting Tuesday to hear presentations about equipment and personnel required to operate a weapons detection system inside the middle schools and Upper Darby High School.

"This is not a metal detector. It's different. It's not really looking just for metal; it has artificial intelligence looking for the shape and what looks like a weapon," said Dr. Daniel McGarry, Upper Darby School District superintendent.

The proposed weapons detection system is by a company called Evolv Technology.

Company officials said the tech is already used at stadiums, hospitals and other schools worldwide.

Two things they highlight are speed and accuracy.

Upper Darby High School has 4,000 students and Evolv said the weapons detection system can screen 1,000 students in 15 minutes.

"It's unfortunate we're having these conversations, but here in the school district, we're going to review the best safety measures that we can," McGarry said.

The longtime push for additional security measures was renewed after two gun-related incidents at the beginning of the school year earlier this month.

The superintendent says one high school student, who was suspected of being under the influence, had a loaded handgun while another student was found with an AR-style magazine.

There's a joint committee school board meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m., which will be followed by the weapons detection presentation at the Upper Darby School District Administration Offices.

If approved, the technology could cost more than $1.1 million, according to information provided in the meeting agenda.