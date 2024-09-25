Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to school in New Castle, Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Investigators say the school resource officer received a tip about the gun shortly after 7 a.m.

The officer and a school administrator located the student in class and found the gun after a search of the student's backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm in a Safe Recreation Zone.

The student is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $30,000 cash bail.