Teen arrested for bringing loaded gun to school in New Castle, Delaware

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 5:51PM
NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 14-year-old student has been arrested for bringing a loaded gun to William Penn High School in New Castle, Delaware.

The incident happened on Tuesday.

Investigators say the school resource officer received a tip about the gun shortly after 7 a.m.

The officer and a school administrator located the student in class and found the gun after a search of the student's backpack.

The student was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18, Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Firearm in a Safe Recreation Zone.

The student is being held at the New Castle County Detention Center on $30,000 cash bail.

