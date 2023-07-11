Milk Jawn crafts custom chef-driven ice cream flavors in East Passyunk

Milk Jawn opened 4 years ago and boasts a new South Philly location with unique flavors and pup cups for dogs.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Milk Jawn is a small-batch ice cream shop opened by Amy Wilson and Ryan Miller.

What started as a hobby in Amy's home kitchen turned into a business about four years ago, then later opened as a brick-and-mortar about a year ago.

The shop is known for its unusual flavors, like Lemon Curd with Blueberry Basil Swirl and Earl Grey with Honeycomb.

They even crafted a special treat for canine customers called the Pup Cup.

Milk Jawn | Facebook | Instagram

1439 East Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147