New Jersey postal worker assaulted, robbed of postal keys while working route

MILLBURN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey postal worker was assaulted and robbed in a disturbing attack that took place earlier this month on a resident's front lawn.

The brazen attack took place in Millburn, Essex County and was captured on video.

The video shows the mail carrier being roughed up by two suspects and robbed of his postal keys.

According to police, the victim said the two male suspects were wearing black ski masks and dark clothing.

Police are now looking for those suspects, who they say had been following the carrier on his route.

The items said to be stolen include a skeleton key, which opens mailboxes inside apartment buildings.

The carrier suffered minor injuries from the fall.

No arrests have been made, but the suspects were seen leaving the area in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.

An investigation is ongoing.

Mail carrier robberies have increased over the years.

There were almost 500 postal carrier robberies in 2022, a 78% increase from 2021, according to U.S. Postal Inspection Service data.