Millies Burgers, Steaks & Shakes continues 70 years of ice cream in South Philly

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Millies Burgers, Steaks & Shakes was established in 1949 as a neighborhood ice cream stop in South Philadelphia.

More than 70 years later, there are new owners creating the same family-friendly neighborhood destination.

The Greco family bought the shop in September of 2022.

Since re-opening they have remodeled and remade the menu adding the family pizza recipe and pasta dishes to the hot food selections.

The dessert dishes include classics like the banana split but they also make the Millies take on a chipwich, ice cream sandwiched inside house-made cookies.

There is a cannoli sundae featuring the family's filling and the most recent sweet treats are house-made crepes, with a long list of topping choices.

1441 West Shunk Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145