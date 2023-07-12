Two teens from Millville, New Jersey murdered in recent weeks, Cumberland County Prosecutors say

MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police and prosecutors are investigating the killings of two teenagers from Millville, New Jersey in recent weeks.

The most recent murder happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the area of City Park Drive in Millville.

Officers arrived to find a 14-year-old boy, a Millville resident, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The teen's name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that two 16-year-olds were charged for the murder of a 16-year-old Millville resident in the city of Bridgeton.

Officers were called to a location on Mount Vernon Street for a report of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

That's where police found the 16-year-old dead.

One of the teen suspects was arrested on June 30, while the other was arrested on July 6.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Alavion Harris of Bridgeton was arrested in Jefferson City, Missouri and was charged with Hindering Apprehension.

Another suspect is wanted in connection with this case. Bridgeton resident Nashaloni Harris, 21, is charged with Destruction of Evidence, Hindering Apprehension and Obstruction.

Anyone with information on Nashaloni's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-392-9031 or the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office at 856-579-1431.