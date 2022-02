MILLVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are asking for the public's help after two bicycles were found near a pond on Thursday evening.Police in Millville say the bikes were found along the water near the 1400 block of East Main Street at Corson Park.There is currently an active police investigation underway along the water.It's unclear if anyone is missing.Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Millville Police Department immediately.