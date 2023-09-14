Ron Jaworski's Eagles Week 2 preview: Can Eagles continue success vs Justin Jefferson, Vikings?

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings and predicts the winner in this week's Three and Out.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles host the Minnesota Vikings in the home opener Thursday at the Linc, hoping to put forth a better showing after a close call in Week 1.

It's a short week and the Eagles could be without multiple starters as they look to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Ron Jaworski breaks down the matchups that could decide the game and predicts the winner in this week's Three and Out.

1st down: The Eagles didn't look sharp on offense and allowed a big day passing from Mac Jones on Sunday. To what do you attribute the shaky opening-week performance?

2nd Down: Sean Desai's defense made plays when it needed to but it wasn't the dominant effort we saw last year. How can the Eagles clean things up on a short week and with Justin Jefferson, arguably the best WR in the game, coming to town?

3rd down: What are the Vikings' biggest weaknesses on offense and defense and how might Coach Nick Sirianni exploit them?

Jaws Prediction: Eagles 35, Vikings 30