Minnie Mouse celebrates Disneyland Paris anniversary with 1st designer pantsuit

Disney announced Thursday the iconic character will debut the new look in March.
By Jacqueline Laurean Yates via GMA
Minnie Mouse ditches iconic red dress for pantsuit

LOS ANGELES -- Minnie Mouse is stepping out in a stylish new look for Disneyland Paris' 30th anniversary celebration.

For the first time, the beloved character will be wearing a vibrant pantsuit created by British designer Stella McCartney.

It's quite different from Minnie's signature red and white polka dot dress -- the new ensemble includes matching blue and black polka dot pants, a blazer and a big bow.

"I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse," McCartney shared in a statement.

She added, "Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world."

The designer also said the iconic Disney character's new tuxedo-style look was created using responsibly sourced fabrics.

"This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation," she said.

In addition to celebrating Disneyland Paris' 30th birthday, Minnie will also be wearing her new blue suit throughout March to honor Women's History Month.

While this may be Minnie's first-ever matching pantsuit, the character got a lot of attention in 2019 when she was dressed as "Caption Minnie Mouse" for Disney Cruise Line.

The Walt Disney Co. and McCartney will also be releasing a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt, available online and in Stella Stores starting March 8 for International Women's Rights Day.

There will also be a limited-edition product line, inspired by the "Fantasia" movie and created by Stella McCartney, that will launch this spring.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
