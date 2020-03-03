Disney World

New Disney World ride first to star Mickey and Minnie

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!

And it opens with one hard-to-believe fact: it is the first ride-through attraction -- in any Disney theme park anywhere in the world -- to star the dynamic duo who started it all, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

You'd think someone was downright Goofy if they had told you that!

This attraction puts you inside the wacky and unpredictable world of Disney Channel's Emmy Award-winning "Mickey Mouse" cartoon shorts. Engineer Goofy invites you on a train ride through one magical moment after another in an adventure for the whole family, where only Mouse Rules Apply.

EMBED More News Videos

Make way! Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway is now open at Disney's Hollywood Studios!



With an original story and lovable new theme song, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway uses state-of-the-art technology and dazzling visual effects to transform the cartoon world into an incredible, immersive experience.

Not only that, the iconic Chinese Theatre serves as the magic portal in which theater-goers step from our world into the cartoon world, where a family-friendly adventure awaits aboard Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway!

Click here for more on Disney's first-of-a-kind ride.



Disney is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaamusement ridemickey mouseu.s. & worlddisney worldminnie mouse
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY WORLD
Disney Springs reopens with new restrictions
Disney to start phased reopening of Disney Springs district in Florida
Man arrested trying to quarantine on Disney World island
Guidelines released for reopening of Disney World
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News