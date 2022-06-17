localish

Misfit Toys will take you back in time

HOUSTON, Texas -- Take one step inside Misfit Toys, and you'll be transported back in time to your childhood! The shop in Houston is filled with thousands of vintage toys - everything from GI Joe to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Wars.

"Right now toys are smokin' hot," said owner Daniel Rivera. "I have toys in here that are worth a thousand dollars for one single toy, but maybe ten years ago it would have been worth $100, $200."

Misfit Toys has three locations, in The Heights, Montrose and Memorial, each packed with action figures, collectibles, dolls and other memorabilia. Many toys date back to the '80s and '90s, but some go back even earlier.

"The main thing I see is a revitalization of eighties toy lines through movies and TV shows," Rivera said. "And there was this huge resurgence of adults recapturing their childhood with these new toys, but they didn't just want the new toys, they wanted vintage toys."

Rivera says Transformers are his #1 selling brand, but he also carries around 3,000 horror movies and sells more horror toys than any other type of toy.

"We have more toys than anybody I've ever seen. I stock a minimum of 15,000 toys in this store," Rivera said of his location in The Heights. "This is our sixth year being open. The store does phenomenal business every single year."

Although Misfit Toys does some online selling, River says most of his customers come and visit one of the stores in person.

"We have people that come from other states, other countries, its phenomenal," he said.

You can check out Misfit Toys online at misfittoystx.com.
