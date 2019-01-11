Missing 6-year-old boy found in attic crawl space

A father was overjoyed to find his son alive after he disappeared last August, but now the boy's mom is behind bars.

A 6-year-boy missing since last year in Missouri is back with his father.

He was found alive, hidden inside an attic crawl space. Now that boy's mother and her boyfriend are behind bars.

Ryan Jones was set to pick up his son Braedence from his ex-wife last August. They got divorced and he was given custody.

But when he got there, his son and the couple were gone. Then on Tuesday, state troopers got a tip and found the couple and Braedence hiding inside a home.
"The boyfriend had already nailed the crawl space shut and had covered it with either a carpet or some piece of cloth, and had moved furniture and other items in front of it to block it," a state trooper said.

The family said they're grateful to law enforcement for finding Braedence.

