9-year-old boy goes missing in Philadelphia, may be riding bicycle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing boy.Police say 9-year-old Anjy Senat was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday at his home on the 2800 block of Walnut Hill Street.Anjy is described as 4'1", 90 pounds, a thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, and black hair.He was last seen wearing an orange shirt and gray pants.Police say he may be riding a green BMX bicycle.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Anjy is asked to contact Northeast Detective Division at 215-686-3153 or dial 911.