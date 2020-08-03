Philadelphia police seek two children missing since Saturday

Caliph May and Lorrell Pagent

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they are seeking two boys who have been missing since the weekend.

Caliph May, 8, and Lorrell Pagent, 12, were last seen in the 800 block of North 17th Street around 11:05 a.m. Saturday.

May was described as having a thin build, light complexion, brown eyes, brown hair and weighs 75 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray pants.

Pagent was described as having a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair and weighs 87 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red Phillies shirt and orange shorts.

Police say Pagent might be in the area of 11th and Cumberland Street.

Anyone with any information is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiamissing childrenmissing person
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Tropical Storm Warning, Watches In Effect
Isaias near hurricane strength as it heads up East Coast
Phillies will head to New York to resume schedule Monday night
Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19
Family members ID boy shot in head while playing on porch
Isaias could further delay Philly recycling pickup
US is 'in a new phase' of COVID-19 pandemic, Birx warns
Show More
Who will be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine?
Morning Moms: 6abc's Tamala Edwards
Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19
Driver outside of car struck on southbound lanes of I-95
Several injured after an SUV and a dirt bike crash
More TOP STORIES News