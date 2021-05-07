Missing fmr. Bucks County councilman found dead in Washington Crossing Park

Police: Former councilman goes missing in Morrisville, Pa.

MORRISVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A former councilman in Bucks County who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead, authorities say.

David Nay of Morrisville was reported missing to the Solebury Township Police Department on Wednesday.

Police issued a missing person report saying the former councilman was believed to be armed and "contending with a mental health issue."

Police received reports Nay's pickup truck had been located at Washington Crossing Park on the 1600 block of River Road in Solebury.



Officers responded to the park and found the vehicle unoccupied.

Authorities began an extensive search for Nay across the park land throughout the day and evening.



Solebury Township police and the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources (DCNR) Park Rangers continued the search of the area Thursday.

Sources tell Action News Nay's remains were found at about 1:30 p.m. near Washington Crossing Historical Park with a self-inflicted wound.

Nay's death is not considered suspicious.

"There is no concern or threat to the area or community and immediate family of the victim has been notified by Morrisville Borough Police," the Solebury Township Police Department said.
