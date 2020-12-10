Father and daughter reported missing in Gloucester Township, New Jersey

GLOUCESTER TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester Township, New Jersey are looking for a missing father and his young daughter.

Jose Diaz, 31, and his 3-year-old daughter Leih Diaz were reported missing from a residence in the Clementon section of the township around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said they were last seen leaving the area in a 2014 burgundy Honda Accord.

Investigators believe they may be headed to the Bronx, New York.

Jose Diaz is described as a Black male, 5'9 tall, 250 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black or dark-colored jacket.

Leih Diaz is a 3-year-old Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans or tan pants.

Anyone with information should contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or call the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
