Phillies get closer David Robertson from Cubs, OF Brandon Marsh from Angels

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Phillies acquired closer David Robertson and outfielder Brandon Marsh on Tuesday in separate trades with the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Angels, respectively.

The Angels acquired minor league catcher Logan O'Hoppe in exchange for Marsh while the Cubs received minor league pitcher Ben Brown for Robertson.

The Phillies announced that struggling reliever Jeurys Familia and outfielder Odubel Herrera were designated for assignment in corresponding moves.

Robertson, 37, is in the midst of a resurgent year. He has given up just 23 hits in 40 innings while accumulating 14 saves and a 2.23 ERA for the well-below-.500 Cubs. He has closing and setup experience, so the Phillies can use him in either role.

Marsh will likely take over in center field for the Phillies, who have been searching for an answer to the position for most of the season.

Marsh, 24, is hitting .226 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs this season.

Robertson previously pitched for the Phillies in 2019, when he had a 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA in 6 innings pitched before injuring his elbow.

O'Hoppe, 22, is hitting .269 with 15 home runs and 45 RBIs at Double-A Reading this season.

Brown, 22, is 3-5 with a 3.08 ERA in 16 appearances (15 starts) for Class A Jersey Shore.

The 32-year-old Familia, signed by the Phillies in the offseason, has a 6.09 ERA in 34 innings pitched this season. Herrera, meanwhile, is hitting .238 with five home runs and 21 RBIs this season.

The Phillies (55-47) currently hold the NL's final wild-card spot with a one-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers contributed to this report.