Abington Senior High School music industry program M3 gaining national recognition

ABINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As we welcome in March as 'Music In Our Schools Month', we got a closer look at a popular music program at Abington Senior High School, which has received national recognition.

'M3', short for Modern Music Makers, is Abington Senior High's music industry program.

"The idea is to give them the opportunity and agency to make the kind of music they want to do," said program director Kevin Longwill.

Longwill, a two-time Grammy-nominee, has been named to the Yamaha "40 Under 40" Music Education Advocacy program for 2024, honoring educators who are making a difference in growing and strengthening music programs.

He initially started M3 during pandemic virtual learning, teaching basic production and how to start to record. However, the initial model changed as students like current senior Taylor Shore returned to the classroom.

Students formed their own record label, creating and recording music that is uploaded for streaming, under the name M3.

"We were making beats. We told Mr. Longwill we'd like the opportunity to perform, and that's when I really got into it," said senior singer/songwriter Taylor Shore, who also does marketing for M3.

"I like that it gave you an opportunity to play your own kind of music," said 10th grade guitarist Gavin Woods.

Woods also loves collaborating with other students.

"You have to learn how to talk to other people, see what they're feeling, see what their opinions are," Woods explained.

Longwill said that the performances added another layer to the typical music technology school programs that have been growing for years.

"We have kids running lights and sounds and media and video, and other kids, who outside of the performance perspective are recording and producing and editing," Longwill said.

M3 received national recognition last year, named an Advocacy in Action Award winner by Music for All, for the program's student recruitment, engagement, and retention.

Educators at Abington also said M3 has helped boost enrollment in more traditional music courses like piano or choir, as students want to refine their technical skills.

"We have a very special experience here to be able to learn all aspects of the music industry and learn what it would be like to be a professional in the music industry," Shore said.

"We give the kids a lot of authority as to what they do and we kind of sit on the passenger seat and steer them along," said Longwill. "For a lot of these kids, it ends up growing different things they might be interested in outside of school whether they study music or not."

Abington is holding their Modern Musical Invitational April 26-27. Their 'Summer Sounds' end-of-year show will be held May 31 and June 1.

You can reserve and purchase tickets for these shows at m3asd.com