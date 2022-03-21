Business

Modest Transitions in Fishtown offers "natural dye" workshops

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Modest Transitions in Fishtown offers "natural dye" workshops

Modest Transitions is a textile studio that specializes in creating sustainable fashion using all natural dyes. Founder and designer, Melanie Hasan, sources ingredients from her own pantry. For Melanie, art started as a form of therapy after battling postpartum depression three years ago. Now, she sells her creations and offers an array of workshops for others interested in learning how to transform food and flowers into wearable art. 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli drops by to chat with Melanie and creates a scarf of her own while trying out the Bundle Dye Workshop.

Modest Transitions | Instagram | Facebook

312 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfyi philly
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver struck, killed 2 Pa. troopers and pedestrian on I-95
Elementary school principal critically injured in motorcycle crash
Inside Questlove's discussion with students on 'Summer of Soul'
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
Ukraine rejects Russian demand for surrender in Mariupol
Off-duty NJ officer charged in crash that killed couple
Bricks of cocaine from Jamaica found in plane's cargo area
Show More
Chinese airliner with 132 aboard crashes, officials say
Judge Jackson confronts senators at historic SCOTUS hearing
3 teens sought after double shooting in South Philly
Fraud trial begins this week for Philly councilman and wife
Pa. State Police investigating shooting on I-476
More TOP STORIES News