Modest Transitions in Fishtown offers "natural dye" workshops

Modest Transitions is a textile studio that specializes in creating sustainable fashion using all natural dyes. Founder and designer, Melanie Hasan, sources ingredients from her own pantry. For Melanie, art started as a form of therapy after battling postpartum depression three years ago. Now, she sells her creations and offers an array of workshops for others interested in learning how to transform food and flowers into wearable art. 6abc's Alicia Vitarelli drops by to chat with Melanie and creates a scarf of her own while trying out the Bundle Dye Workshop.312 East Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19125