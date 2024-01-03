Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque in Upper Darby

Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque in Upper Darby

Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque in Upper Darby

Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque in Upper Darby

Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque in Upper Darby

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest for a homicide outside a mosque in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania last fall.

Herman Stigall, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 65-year-old Mohammad Mahabub Rahman.

Rahman was shot during a carjacking around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot behind the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center at South 69th and Walnut streets.

Suspect charged with killing man during carjacking outside mosque

Officers later recovered Rahman's car on Webster and South Cecil streets in West Philadelphia.

Police said they believe this was a random act of violence, not a hate crime and not motivated by the fact the victim was a member of the mosque.

Mohammad Mahabub Rahman

Friends say Rahman had come to the mosque with the intention to pray. He was a husband and father who left behind three children.

Rahman was a corrections officer for the city of Philadelphia. He had been with the department since 2021 and worked at the Riverside Correctional Facility.