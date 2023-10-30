Police release photo of person of interest sought in fatal shooting outside Upper Darby mosque

Investigators said they believe someone was trying to carjack 65-year-old Mohammad Mahabub Rahman when he was shot

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have released a photo of a person of interest they're seeking after a man was fatally shot during a carjacking outside a mosque in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania.

The image of the man was released during a news conference on Monday afternoon. Police want the public to take a good look at his jeans and sneakers.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot behind the Masjid Al Madinah Upper Darby Islamic Center at South 69th and Walnut streets.

Investigators said they believe someone was trying to carjack 65-year-old Mohammad Mahabub Rahman when he was shot.

Friends say Rahman had come to the mosque with the intention to pray.

"I could not ask for a person better than him," said Ziaur Rahman, president of the Upper Darby Islamic Center.

"Very honest, very kind," Ziaur Rahman tearfully said. "Just very, very nice man."

He went on to tell Action News he knew the victim for 25 years.

Around 150 people were inside at the last prayer of the day when the shooting happened. When they came out, they realized something was terribly wrong.

Officers later recovered Rahman's car on Webster and South Cecil streets in West Philadelphia.

Authorities also told Action News a phone was recovered in a storm drain on South Cecil Street and Washington Avenue.

Police said they believe this was a random act of violence, not a hate crime and not motivated by the fact the victim was a member of the mosque.

"I can't put in words the feeling and the trauma that I'm going through right now after hearing that this could have happened to someone like him," said Ahmad Ibrahim, a friend of the victim.

In light of the shooting, Ziaur Rahman says officials are working to improve safety measures outside of the building.

"I just can't believe this happened to him in such a horrible way. All I can tell is he doesn't deserve this," Ibrahim said. "He has a beautiful family. He is one of the best in our community."

Ibrahim said Rahman was a good friend, husband, and a father, who leaves behind three children.

Rahman was a corrections officer for the city of Philadelphia. He had been with the department since 2021 and worked at the Riverside Correctional Facility.

"Whoever did this, I don't know why. I cannot make any sense to this," Ibrahim said.

"The person who is responsible for this is a coward. He could have taken that car and left Mr. Rahman there. He didn't. He chose to take his life," noted Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt with Upper Darby police.

Though police say this was not a targeted attack, extra security measures will be put in place around the area.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Upper Darby Police Department.