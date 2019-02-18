Montco teen shot in the face in Rhawnhurst home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A Montgomery County teenager was shot in the face while inside a home in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia, police say.
It happened around 10 a.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue.
Police say the 14-year-old girl, who was visiting the home, suffered a gunshot wound to the face.
She was walking outside of the home as police arrived. They took her to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition.
Chopper 6 was over the home as there was a large police response. Multiple police cars were parked outside the home and officers were walking in between the alleyways.
Police say a couple of teens were inside the home and suspect they could have been playing with a gun on their day off from school.
Several juveniles have been questioned. Police believe it could have been another teenager that shot the girl in the face.
Police say there were multiple guns found inside the home.
This is the fourth shooting since Friday involving a teenager in Philadelphia, two of which have been deadly.
