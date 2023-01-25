13 people, mostly teens, arrested for gun store burglaries in suburban Pa.

All the crimes happened in the overnight hours, with the thieves allegedly getting away with several firearms from each store.

A total of 13 people have been arrested after a series of gun store burglaries in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

Of those, 11 of them are teenagers.

A coalition of law enforcement announced the arrests on Wednesday.

They say the group, which includes 40-year-old Angel Mason, 22-year-old Dante Purnell and 18-year-old Liv Hall, robbed three gun dealers - and tried to rob a fourth - between September and November of last year.

Hall is one of two juveniles being charged as an adult.

At least two of the stolen weapons were later used in separate crimes in Philadelphia and New Jersey.