Shooting prompts road closure in Montgomery County

Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Montgomery County on May 20, 2023.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Rt. 309 and Cedar Hill Road in Lower Gwynedd Township.

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation prompted a road closure in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.

Police tell Action News a shooting occurred after officers were responding to reports of a disabled vehicle on the roadway.

The view from Chopper 6 showed Pennsylvania State Police on the scene and several vehicles on the side of the road.

Further details on what led to the gunfire have not been released.

Rt. 309 from Welsh Road to Norristown Road remains closed.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

