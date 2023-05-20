WATCH LIVE

Shooting prompts road closure in Montgomery County

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. near Rt. 309 and Cedar Hill Road in Lower Gwynedd Township.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Saturday, May 20, 2023 11:25PM
Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Montco
Chopper 6 over shooting investigation in Montgomery County on May 20, 2023.

LOWER GWYNEDD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation prompted a road closure in Montgomery County on Saturday evening.

It happened just before 5 p.m. near Rt. 309 and Cedar Hill Road in Lower Gwynedd Township.

Police tell Action News a shooting occurred after officers were responding to reports of a disabled vehicle on the roadway.

The view from Chopper 6 showed Pennsylvania State Police on the scene and several vehicles on the side of the road.

Further details on what led to the gunfire have not been released.

Rt. 309 from Welsh Road to Norristown Road remains closed.

Action News is working to gather more information.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

