2 arrested in brutal attack on Norristown, Pa. pizzeria owner; 1 suspect remains at large

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with the attack on a pizzeria owner in Norristown, Pennsylvania, according to police.

On Friday, Feb. 19, security video showed a group of men outside the pizza shop looking through the windows. They put on masks and run into the store.

The group is later seen running out of the pizzeria after Ying Ngov, a 56-year-old immigrant from China, said they stole beers from her business.

Ngov went after them.

Before she approached the suspects, Ngov grabbed her neighbor's snow shovel, as she was completely outnumbered.

"I protect myself. I know, maybe, they were going to hit me," said Ngov.

One of the grown men is seen on video violently pushing her to the ground, but Ngov got right up.

Then another suspect punched her in the face and she dropped to the ground. The suspects even continued to beat on her while she was down.

Ngov said she blacked out.

According to police, Justin Cassidy and Kevin Cassidy have been arrested in connection with the attack. They remain in custody.

A third man, Justin Croson, remains at large.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact police.
