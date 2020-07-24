Sports

Philadelphia Sports Super Fan "Monty G" goes home after long battle with COVID-19

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fan favorite Monty G went home from the hospital on Friday, four months after contracting COVID-19.

He left Westgate Rehabilitation Center to - what else - but the Eagles fight song.

Monty G is a staple at Philadelphia sporting events. He's always there with an impromptu and energetic rap to pump up TV viewers and sports fans.

He suffered serious complications to the virus back in March. He spent time in the ICU and was put on a ventilator. Doctors had to perform a tracheotomy.

Monty G was in a coma for a month.

As he headed home, he started to break down when he talked about how hard the last four months have been.

"I was really scared," Monty G said as he broke down in tears.

After he composed himself, Monty G broke into one of his signature raps, "Monty made through Covid, baby. No ifs, ands, buts, or maybe. And this virus is really crazy. And it's getting everybody, baby, baby. Wear your mask! Mask up!"

Then to the sounds of the song "Eye of the Tiger," Monty G performed what once seemed simple, but he struggles with now because of some partial paralysis caused by the virus.

Monty G stood up and made his way to the car to head home to South Philadelphia.

He wants everyone to know how serious this virus is. He told Action News the virus "got him good."
