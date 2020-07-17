PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a heart-wrenching outlook halfway through 2020 with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Still, a major priority especially pressing for the Black community and the fight against injustice and police brutality still fresh.
"Black men, we really don't have the opportunity to say we're not okay," said Taj Murdock of North Philadelphia.
Michael Brown of Pine Hill said, "I feel anxiety every day and I just realized that my depression is deeper than I really thought it was."
"There are days where I just want to end it all because I don't want the burden," said Kyle Morris of West Oak Lane. Kyle, Taj and Michael are friends and mentors who hope by being real with their feelings inspire others.
The group speaks to why a recent U.S. Census Bureau survey finds 41 percent of Blacks report significant mental health concerns directly related to the disproportionate rate the coronavirus has affected blacks and the killing of George Floyd.
"I can't relax, why is it so hard for the black man to relax? when you say self-care, that's a lot of work for a black man to do," said Murdock.
Action News spoke with America's psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere during an Instagram live discussion.
When asked how does someone know when to seek professional help? Gardere said, "Where it's turning into some sort of clinical depression where you're completely exhausted."
"I think it's important for people of color to absolutely understand that telepsychology and other forms of therapy are out there for them," said Gardere.
And even the strong group of Black men admits mental health, but say it starts by being free to say you're not O.K.
More Blacks report depression and anxiety due to pandemic and police brutality
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News