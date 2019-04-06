u.s. & world

More than a dozen power lines topple in Seattle, trapping 2 people in car

TUKWILA, Wash. -- Thousands of Seattle-area residents were left in the dark overnight after more than a dozen power lines came crashing down, trapping two people inside a car and causing chaos as witnesses nearby scrambled to safety.

The car was caught right in the middle of the mess, pinned and surrounded by a tangle of live power lines.

First responders rushed to the scene and worked desperately to turn the power off as rescuers carefully pulled the two people out of the car. Both were taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Tukwila Police said on Twitter that the power outage was reported at about 3:50 p.m. Friday, around the same time police responded to a collision on East Marginal Way South near the Museum of Flight, where hundreds of patrons were left in the dark when the power suddenly went out.

The series of downed lines stretched for more than a mile. As of Saturday morning, authorities were still cleaning up the mess and working to determine what caused the poles to fall.

"We were in the outside area and we were under the impression that it was lightning, sudden out of nowhere," witness Kimber Dale told KOMO-TV. "A storm came in. It just started pouring down rain and it seemed like there was a lightning strike that blew up the poles and traveled down."

Seattle City Light reports the outages were in Burien, South Seattle, White Center and Tukwila.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonpower outageu.s. & world
U.S. & WORLD
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
VIDEO: Migratory grasshoppers invade Las Vegas area
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Italian police: 2 Americans, 19, confess to fatally stabbing policeman
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Doorbell cam shows masked robbers forcing man to unlock his front door at gunpoint
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
2 dead, 8 athletes hurt in S Korea balcony collapse
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
NJ stores pull controversial black dolls designed for abuse
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
2 men shot outside Mantua bar
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
More TOP STORIES News