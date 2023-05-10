Morgan Wallen postpones Citizens Bank Park concert on June 17 due to vocal cord trauma

The "Last Night" singer shared the bad news Tuesday in a video message to fans on Twitter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Country music superstar Morgan Wallen announced he is postponing the next six weeks of his "One Night at a Time" tour per doctors orders because he injured his vocal cords.

He was scheduled to play Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia on June 17. No new date has been announced.

The "Last Night" singer shared the bad news Tuesday in a video message to fans on Twitter.

"I went in and got scoped yesterday and doctors told me that I reinjured my vocal cords and that I have vocal cord trauma. Their advice is that I go on vocal rest for six weeks," he said. "They told me that if I do this the right way, I'll get back to 100% and they also said that if I don't listen and I keep singing, then I'll permanently damage my voice."

"For the longevity of my career, this is just the choice I had to make," he added.

Wallen said his team is working hard to reschedule the postponed dates.

Tickets for the original dates will be honored for all rescheduled shows and a 30-day refund window will open at point of purchase after the new dates are announced for fans who can't make it.

"I hate it, but I love you guys. I appreciate all the support you're always giving me. I'll see you soon and I'll be back better than ever," he told fans.

Wallen currently has the number one song and album on the Billboard charts.