Phillies Opening Day: New food items and more coming to Citizens Bank Park this season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The return of Philadelphia Phillies baseball is less than a week away.
Opening Day is set for March 28 at Citizens Bank Park vs. the Atlanta Braves.
But before first pitch, check out all the new food items and more coming to the ballpark this year.
Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)
Citizens Bank Park will bring back the fan-favorite, Jersey shore classic Manco & Manco Pizza, with new locations in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (Sections 212 and 321).
Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll; served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. (Pass and Stow)
Kyle's favorite burger creation will now be featured all season long. The burger is topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)
Open the season with the Flamin' Pickleback followed by featured sauces that will rotate throughout the year. (PJ Whelihan's, Section 147)
Gluten-Free Brownie Chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow, and Herr's Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. (Gluten-Free Kiosk, Section 122)
New souvenirs for your favorite Richman's soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots served throughout Citizens Bank Park. (Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard)
Baseball fans can sip in style this season in a new souvenir cup. This baseball-shaped cup can hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and features each team's logo. At Citizens Bank Park, fans can try a new spiked frozen cocktail, the Fastball Freeze in Sections 113 and 147.
The New Era Phillies Team Store will debut new and exclusive merchandise including novelty items commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Citizens Bank Park. Other highlights include new Phillie Phanatic items for both kids and adults, the return of the Phanatic pin of the month program (which sold out last season), and a ballpark-exclusive Bryce Harper 300 bobblehead.