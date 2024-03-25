Phillies debut everything new for fans at Citizens Bank Park ahead of 2024 season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Officials rolled out the red carpet for at Citizens Bank Park on Monday.

It was part of a larger event celebrating everything new for Phillies fans this year ahead of Opening Day on Thursday.

"We can't wait to celebrate the start of the 2024 season," said Phillies PA announcer Dan Baker.

READ MORE: Phillies Opening Day: New food items and more coming to Citizens Bank Park this season

Opening Day is set for March 28 at Citizens Bank Park vs. the Atlanta Braves. Here is some of the new food coming to Citizens Bank Park.

The start of the 2024 season marks 20 years for the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

A table at the front of the room inside Pass and Stow showcased everything fans can look forward to. New player, Phanatic, and Phillies-themed gear and merchandise were on display, in addition to new promotions, giveaways, and food and drink creations.

Some of the new food items this year include the Schwarsburger 2.0 and a bratwurst sandwich. New partners are also coming on board too, like Briganti Wines, Big Mozz, and Primo Hoagies.

"Phillies fans are very vocal about what they like and don't like, so we listen to the fans and try to please every fan that walks in the door," said Aramark Executive Chef Vonnie Negron.

Part of the fun is also the free stuff. Fans can look forward to theme nights, scarves, t-shirts, hats, and items connected to their favorite players.

"Bryce Harper, this year he's always wearing a headband, so we're gonna have a headband giveaway for kids," said Scott Brandreth, director of promotions. "We want to get people into the park, give them something free, have them enjoy the whole experience and maybe they'll come back again."

This season the Phillies technology team is also making major enhancements to the fan experience. This includes new digital technology on the field and an expansion of facial authentication technology where your face is your ticket.

"Go Ahead Entry" will now be available at the Third Base and Left Field Gates.

"Anytime you have tickets associated with your ballpark account, you can go through that seamlessly, and the system will authenticate against your face and away you go. Those that wish to remain using the phone as their mobile ticket, they can do so, but this is a way to combine with our evolved security," said VP & Chief of Technology Sean Walker.

Fans can even look forward to new art.

Colombian-born artist and South Jersey resident Jose Bustamante won a mural contest for his work entitled "Next Generation."

He was recognized at Monday's event. His mural celebrates Philadelphia's culture and Phillies fandom and will be displayed above Ashburn Alley in left-center field.