Bucks County goldendoodle 'Sylvan' among semi-finalists in 2024 Cadbury Bunny tryouts

A 1-year-old Goldendoodle from Morrisville, Bucks County, is one of the semi-finalists in the 2024 Cadbury Bunny contest.

BUCKS COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Cadbury Bunny contest is underway with Easter less than three weeks away.

Since 2019, the chocolate company has put out the call to pet owners looking to cast the next big star of its Cadbury bunny commercial.

This year's bracket-style competition is taking place on Cadbury's Instagram account.

"Sylvan," a 1-year-old Goldendoodle from Morrisville, Bucks County, is one of the semi-finalists posted.

Cadbury Bunny contest 2024

Sylvan's bio on the Cadbury Instagram story says," I am a 1-year-old goldendoodle who LOVES jumping like a bunny! I am trained to be a therapy dog so that I can share smiles with more people."

"I would be a pawsome representative for Cadbury as the 2024 Cadbury bunny because I am a sweet and silly boy," Sylvan's owners pitched on the @twodapperdoods Instagram page.

"Peaches," a mini therapy horse from Massachusetts, is another semi-finalist. At just 26 inches tall, her handler says Peaches is a natural.

Public voting opens at 12 p.m. EST Monday and runs through March 23. See all 32 semi-finalists and cast your vote by liking your favorite contestant on the Cadbury Instagram story.