BRIDGETON, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police in Bridgeton, New Jersey have located the body of a missing 23-month-old boy, and his mother is accused of killing him.

Daniel Griner Jr. was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Friday by his mother, 24-year-old Nakira M. Griner, who said that the toddler had been abducted.

Law enforcement immediately launched a full search for Daniel.

They found the toddler about 8 hours later but police say he wasn't abducted.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office released a statement. Part of it reads:

"At approximately 3 a.m. on February 9, child remains were located in the yard of 21 Woodland Drive, Bridgeton, the home of Nakira Griner. Based on the investigation Nakira Griner has been charged with First Degree Murder"

Upon further investigation, Griner was also charged with Second Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Second Degree Desecration of Human Remains, and Fourth Degree Tampering with Evidence.

News of Daniel's murder has rocked the small town of Bridgeton.

Yvonne Lindsey of Bridgeton said, "Things like that don't happen around here."

"I know it's sickening...sickening," added Cathy Johnson of Bridgeton.

No additional arrests are expected at this time.

The case remains under investigation.

