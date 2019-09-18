Mother gunned down, infant son found nearby

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in Overbrook Tuesday night. Her infant son was lying on a bed nearby.

Police believe the 6-month-old child was in the room when his mother was shot.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Stewart Street around 8 p.m. at what is believed to be a rooming house.

Police said the victim and her son have lived there for the last week or two.

Police confirm to Action News that the 28-year-old victim was shot in her face. She was lying on the floor, bleeding heavily.

Officers found her 6-month-old son lying on the bed nearby.

Police interviewed fellow residents of the rooming house.

"They heard an argument between the victim and what they believe was a male voice. They heard one gunshot, then they heard someone run down the steps," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

When one of the witnesses looked out the window, they told police they thought they saw someone running north on 55th street.

The woman was transported to Lankenau Medical Center where she later died.

According to police, the infant was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
overbrook (philadelphia)philly newshomicidegun violenceguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Bridgeton community joins in search for missing New Jersey girl
Police: Infant found next to woman shot in face in Philadelphia
Human remains found in Philly; may be tied to missing person case
Pennsylvania giving away free naloxone kits Wednesday
Pennsylvania lawmaker facing child porn possession charges
Democratic White House hopefuls speak to Philadelphia unions
Show More
Human remains found on dog beach near Ocean City: Police
AccuWeather: Bright skies, cooler today
FBI: Man dressed as mummy robbed bank on Friday the 13th
FAA investigating after pilot flies plane under Riegelsville Free Bridge
Former Radnor Township official sentenced in child porn case
More TOP STORIES News