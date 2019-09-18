Mother gunned down, infant son found nearby

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police said a 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in Overbrook Tuesday night. Her infant son was lying on a bed nearby.Police believe the 6-month-old child was in the room when his mother was shot.Officers responded to the 5400 block of Stewart Street around 8 p.m. at what is believed to be a rooming house.Police said the victim and her son have lived there for the last week or two.Police confirm to Action News that the 28-year-old victim was shot in her face. She was lying on the floor, bleeding heavily.Officers found her 6-month-old son lying on the bed nearby.Police interviewed fellow residents of the rooming house."They heard an argument between the victim and what they believe was a male voice. They heard one gunshot, then they heard someone run down the steps," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.When one of the witnesses looked out the window, they told police they thought they saw someone running north on 55th street.The woman was transported to Lankenau Medical Center where she later died.According to police, the infant was not injured.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.