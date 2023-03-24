Allergy season approaches faster than usual, experts give advice to avoid allergens

Some allergy symptoms include sneezing, itching, congestion, itchy or watery eyes, feeling pressure, and facial pain.

Allergy sufferers were welcoming the rain on Friday, as it's helping wash away the pollen which has popped up early this year after such a mild winter.

Mother Nature is to blame for these inconvenient reactions. With an early spring on the horizon, allergens are emerging much sooner than expected.

Dr. Marc F. Goldstein is an allergist at The Asthma Center, which has been testing pollen levels for 30 years. Over the last decade, the center has not only seen an increase in pollen, but a longer pollen season.

"Starting earlier and lengthening of the fall pollen season to end of October," noted Dr. Goldstein.

At the center on North Broad Street, experts have what's called a 'pollen sense machine,' where they can test the air.

"We can identify in real time what the pollen and the mold is," said Dr. Goldstein.

Thanks to the rain, pollen levels will likely drop.

"It's going to flush the air of pollen, but tomorrow is going to be a pretty robust day. As we've seen for the past week or so," the doctor noted.

It's definitely going to be an extended season, starting three to four weeks earlier than usual.

So, what should you do?

If you're outside enjoying nature, then when you're done go home, change clothes, and shower.

Use air conditioning instead of open windows to cool your home, and if you have a lawn, caring for it and preventing weeds can prevent allergens from popping up.