Mother of 5 found dead inside Mayfair home

Philadelphia police are investigating after a mother of five was found dead inside a home on Thursday night.

The discovery was made by the victim's mother just before 7 p.m. on the 4100 block of Levick Street.

Police say the woman suffered blunt force trauma to her head. She was pronounced dead.

It's unclear how the woman died but police believe the woman knew her offender.

Police say the woman is a mother of five people who worked for a bus company.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
