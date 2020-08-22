Collision kills motorcyclist in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.
It happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at Bridge Street and Harbison Avenue.
Police said the motorcycle and a silver minivan collided at the intersection.
The minivan suffered extensive front-end damage.
Crews rushed the cyclist to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, but he later died.
Police are working to figure out what caused the crash.
