UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- A motorcycle essentially exploded on impact Wednesday night during a violent collision in Upper Southampton Township, Bucks County.Chopper 6 was over the scene on Street Road near Pickering Road just after 9 p.m.Authorities said one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds. Sources said that person later died.Two people in the SUV suffered minor injuries and were transported to the hospital.