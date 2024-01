Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-476 ramp in Delaware County

CRUM LYNNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A motorcyclist was killed Friday in a crash on the ramp from Interstate 476 South to Interstate 95 North in Crum Lynne, Delaware County.

State police said the driver of a Toyota Camry crashed into the motorcycle on the shoulder of the ramp at about 10 a.m.

Authorities have not identified the victim or said what led up to the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.