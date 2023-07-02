Moulin Rouge, the blockbuster movie from 2001, is coming to The Academy of Music, remade as a Broadway musical.

The Academy of Music set to stage 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' from July 5-23

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Note this is sponsored content - Paid Sponsor Partnership: The Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc

Moulin Rouge! The Musical immerses audiences in turn of the 20th-century Paris, with the Academy of Music transformed into the birthplace of the French can-can.

Carmen Pavlovic, one of the producers of this production, says the Moulin Rouge was a place where high society came and mixed with artists.

"People could just be who they wanted to be," she says.

The musical is a 10-time Tony Award winner.

"We kept all the iconic songs from the film, but we've updated it," says Pavlovic.

She says the score now has 75 songs that span 160 years of music.

Bill Damaschke, another one of the show's producers, says the music ranges from German-French composer Offenbach to Lady Gaga.

"It's also a mash-up of classic pop songs," he says.

"It's just this wonderful spectacle that tells the story of the doomed lovers from Baz Luhrmann's film," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations at the Philadelphia Orchestra and Kimmel Center, Inc.

The composer, Christian, falls for the star of the Moulin Rouge, Satine aka the sparkling diamond.

However, Egler says Christian has to share Satine with a Duke who is not a sincere person, but he has money, which leaves Satine torn.

Photo by Matthew Murphy

There's another couple with more of a bad romance. One half of that couple is Santiago, played by actor Gabe Martinez. Nini is his love interest.

"Santiago and Nini are always hot or cold," says Martinez.

He describes this role as a good bit of fun.

Nini, played by actor Libby Lloyd, is one of the four Lady Marmalades that sing the iconic song.

"And it's such a spectacle, you can't help but be drawn in right away," says Lloyd.

Truth, beauty, freedom, and love are themes, enveloped in deluxe maximalism.

"And you see that in our scenic design, you'll see that in the costume design," says Pavlovic.

She says they wanted to create a "heightened experience."

Damaschke says the show taps into something in your own heart about "your greatest love."

Overall, he describes the musical as epic, beautiful and fun.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical runs July 5 - 23 at the Academy of Music.

The Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102