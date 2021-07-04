Driver loses control of vehicle, crashes in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The driver of a pickup truck walked away from a crash that happened early Sunday morning.
Investigators in Mount Laurel say the driver lost control, jumped the curb, went up onto the lawn and almost into an orthodontics office.
The incident occurred at the corner of Church Road and Church Street.
It's unclear if anyone was inside the building at the time.
The driver only sustained minor injuries.
