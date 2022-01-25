explosion

Boy, 11, suffers burns during bonfire explosion in South Jersey

"It was louder than fireworks or gunshots," said one Mount Laurel neighbor who heard the blast from his home.
MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An 11-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after suffering burn injuries during a bonfire in South Jersey.

It happened at a home on the 100 block of Ramblewood Parkway in Mount Laurel around 6 p.m. Monday.

Authorities say the child poured gasoline onto a burning bonfire in the backyard, which caused two explosions.

"It was louder than fireworks or gunshots," said one neighbor who heard the blast from his home.

According to Mount Laurel Deputy Fire Chief Todd Evans, a teenager helped the young boy put the flames out before he was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital in Philadelphia.

"A lot of credit is given to a male teenager that was on scene who got the patient to go back outside to stop, drop and roll, and ultimately the stop drop and roll was what extinguished the fire," said Evans.

The boy's condition was last listed as serious.

Officials want to remind residents to take proper safety precautions when starting a bonfire.

It's still unclear who was with the child when the explosion occured.

No other injuries were reported.
