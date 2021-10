EMBED >More News Videos The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-295 near exit 20.

WEST DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in West Deptford, New Jersey are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-295.The crash happened at about 2:50 p.m. on the southbound lanes of I-295 near exit 20. Investigators said it involved a FedEx truck and a Ford dump truck.One person was killed in the crash, authorities said. That person's identity has not yet been released.The crash closed all four southbound lanes of I-295.The cause of the accident remains under investigation.